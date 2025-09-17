Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after buying an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,922,000 after buying an additional 160,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after buying an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Toast stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

