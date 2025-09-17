Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

