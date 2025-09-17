Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,500,000 after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.33.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $425.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.53 and a 200-day moving average of $506.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

