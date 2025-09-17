Itaconix (LON:ITX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Itaconix had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.24%.

Itaconix Stock Performance

ITX opened at GBX 120 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -869.57 and a beta of 1.74. Itaconix has a 1-year low of GBX 92.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Itaconix in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

