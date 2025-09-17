Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $703.85 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $339.28 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $692.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $358,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

