Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.21) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pennant International Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

LON PEN opened at GBX 22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.07. Pennant International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20 and a 52-week high of GBX 35.94.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

