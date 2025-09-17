Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 96.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.13. Springfield Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 80 and a 1-year high of GBX 113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.40 and a beta of 1.42.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
