Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stock Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.