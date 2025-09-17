Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 390 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $133.84 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.