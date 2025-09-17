Research Analysts Set Expectations for LAKE FY2026 Earnings

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 28,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.38%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

