Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 474,723 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,723 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 4.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

