Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 102,362 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.