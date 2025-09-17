4,544 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Purchased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

