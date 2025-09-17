What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for LiveOne Q3 Earnings?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVO

LiveOne Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.