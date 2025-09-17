What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for PodcastOne Q2 Earnings?

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of PodcastOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

PODC stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.12. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PodcastOne by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in PodcastOne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PodcastOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

