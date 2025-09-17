Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $263.45 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

