Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $13.89.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.