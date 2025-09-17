Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

