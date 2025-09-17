Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Position Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,459,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.93.

TT opened at $399.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.35 and a 200-day moving average of $400.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

