Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.
Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
