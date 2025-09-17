Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $17,491,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $14,686,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,856 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 4,633,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 820,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $6,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

