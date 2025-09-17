Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.