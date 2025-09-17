Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

