Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 103.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

NYSE FBRT opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Separately, Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

