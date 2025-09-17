Zacks Research Forecasts Palomar’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Palomar by 9.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.14 per share, with a total value of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,952. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

