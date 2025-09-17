Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
XHR stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
