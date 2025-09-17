Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.