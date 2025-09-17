Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.