EPR Properties Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.EPR Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

