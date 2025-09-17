Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUNS opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

