Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SUNS opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.
Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile
