Gary Reiner Sells 40,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.7%

HPE stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,093,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.