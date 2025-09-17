Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,750 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 216.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

