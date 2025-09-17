Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,189.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,028,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,900,000 after buying an additional 948,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

