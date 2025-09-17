Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Flex LNG makes up approximately 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Flex LNG worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flex LNG by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the first quarter worth $57,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the first quarter worth $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Flex LNG by 258.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the first quarter worth $215,000.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.44 million. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.04%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

