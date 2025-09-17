Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 90.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:LYB opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

