KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Fjell Capital LLC

Fjell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after buying an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after buying an additional 1,187,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

