Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

