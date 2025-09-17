Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2,241.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 73.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

