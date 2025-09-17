Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.