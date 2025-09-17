Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

