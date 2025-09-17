CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Director Alan Dunton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) Director Alan Dunton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $131,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,482.50. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $865.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.76. CorMedix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. D Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

