Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) versus Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Financial Comparison

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 37.53% 21.03% 16.98% Zura Bio N/A -49.11% -40.06%

Risk & Volatility

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zura Bio 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Zura Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $3.12 billion 6.03 $1.14 billion $19.92 14.31 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$45.39 million ($0.70) -2.80

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio. Zura Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Zura Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.