Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) versus John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Marine Harvest ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marine Harvest ASA pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.90 $506.96 million $0.70 31.80 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.11 billion 0.68 $58.93 million $5.03 12.88

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son. John B. Sanfilippo & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Harvest ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marine Harvest ASA and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 3 0 1 2.50 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.85% 13.98% 6.61% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.32% 17.54% 10.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats John B. Sanfilippo & Son on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

