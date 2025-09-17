GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GoldMining Price Performance

GoldMining stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 100.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

