STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) vs. Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) and Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 10 0 0 2.00 Lifevantage 0 0 2 0 3.00

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.10%. Lifevantage has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.78%. Given Lifevantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifevantage is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifevantage has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical -42.45% -16.11% -12.54% Lifevantage 4.29% 33.75% 15.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Lifevantage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Lifevantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Lifevantage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 4.30 -$20.21 million ($1.93) -14.11 Lifevantage $228.53 million 0.59 $9.81 million $0.74 14.47

Lifevantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAAR Surgical. STAAR Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifevantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lifevantage beats STAAR Surgical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Lifevantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.