Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEKEY

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.3%

SEKEY opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.17. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.