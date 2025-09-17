iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.42 and last traded at $123.94, with a volume of 302959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
