iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.42 and last traded at $123.94, with a volume of 302959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.