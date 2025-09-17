ATS (NYSE:ATS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. ATS has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The firm had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that ATS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ATS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ATS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ATS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.