AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin Noznesky Sells 3,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,893.20. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AtriCure Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9,664.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

