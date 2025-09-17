Financial Contrast: LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) & UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LendingTree and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 1 6 2 3.11 UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17

LendingTree presently has a consensus target price of $65.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. UWM has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential downside of 16.54%. Given LendingTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LendingTree is more favorable than UWM.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $900.22 million 1.11 -$41.70 million ($4.06) -18.15 UWM $2.16 billion 4.91 $14.40 million ($0.05) -132.80

This table compares LendingTree and UWM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than LendingTree. UWM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LendingTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LendingTree and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -5.33% 25.79% 3.46% UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72%

Volatility & Risk

LendingTree has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LendingTree beats UWM on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home, automobile, and health and Medicare through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers and policies. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

