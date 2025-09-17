Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,641 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $26,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $287.47 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 508,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,706 shares of company stock worth $10,719,609. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

