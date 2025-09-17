FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAYFree Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 2.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.95% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $7,902,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4,250.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.4%

FMAY opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (BATS:FMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.