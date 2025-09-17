FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 2.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.95% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $7,902,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 38.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4,250.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period.

FMAY opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

