Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC's holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after buying an additional 298,239 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,966,000 after buying an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,183,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

