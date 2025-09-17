Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

