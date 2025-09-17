Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,048 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,499.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after buying an additional 597,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,279,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $178.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.